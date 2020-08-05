Pack an umbrella, Richard says late day storms expected

Showers with storms will develop along the sea breeze. These slow movers could leave more than a puddle for some. Clouds will move off of the beaches around noon with showers and storms developing after 2pm. These will linger mostly between highway 301 and I-95 through 8 to 10 pm.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with showers and storms, 60 percent. Afternoon highs near the mid 90s inland with low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like 99-104 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Patchy fog with mild temperatures after sunset.

Thursday: Warm with patchy fog then afternoon storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue through the afternoon hours and then decrease after sunset through the end of the week.

7am 71

8am 75

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 91

8pm 84

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:47 am

Sunset: 8:18 pm