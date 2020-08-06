Our 4D Exact Track radar will be busy today, Richard says the summer pattern continues

An earlier start to showers and storms today. Isolated showers possible as early as 11 am with storms developing along and near the sea breeze, mainly after 2 pm. These will linger through sunset and then slowly fade to clouds.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with showers and storms, 50 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 98-102 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late.

Friday: Warmer with patchy fog then scattered afternoon storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms will continue through the weekend

7am 73

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 89

8pm 83

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm