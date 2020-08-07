It’s not a rut, it’s a pattern, Richard says slow moving storms will develop this afternoon

Clouds will advance form the southwest, with limited convection through late morning. The sea breeze collision point will bring showers with storms mainly after 2pm today. The focal point will be between highway 301/US1, north and south of the FL/GA line. Slow moving storms will lead to potentially heavy rain with some storms. The pattern will continue this weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot with showers and storms, 60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 102-106 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late.

Saturday: Warm start with patchy fog then scattered afternoon storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 50-70 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Patchy fog early then scattered afternoon storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 40-60 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Most rain will be across our inland areas, so if you are looking for a little beach time, it looks good through late afternoon. Rain chances along our beaches and Golden Isles will average 40-50 percent.

7am 72

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 89

8pm 84

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:15 pm