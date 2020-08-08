Steamy Saturday with isolated rain chances

Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off mild with temperatures in the 70s, but we’ll quickly warm up!

Bring on the heat! Temperatures will climb into the mid to low 90s by mid afternoon. Don’t let those “seasonal” temperatures fool you because it will feel anywhere between 100-106°. Stay hydrated!

If you look up today you’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a 30%-40% chance to see isolated thunderstorms later tonight. Winds will be light and variable through the day.

Thanks to an influx of tropical moisture we’ll stay hot and humid over the next 7-day stretch. Our temperatures will sit in the mid to low 90s with daily afternoon/evening storms.