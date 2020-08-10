From sunny to soggy, Richard says our afternoon pattern of scattered storms continues

A line of thunderstorms that traveled down US-1 and I-95 of coastal SE GA into NE FL from the Jax metro area westward towards Highway 301 and I-10 have ended. Otherwise skies will be mostly clear early as weak weak high pressure sits just south of the region. An increase in moisture is expected today as a weak front develops north of the region with southwest low level flow in place over the area. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will form in the early to mid afternoon hours with the best coverage from the Jacksonville area northward into SE GA from I-95 to Highway 301.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 103-107 degrees. Wind W/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late.

Tuesday: Warmer start with patchy fog then scattered afternoon showers, storms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 50-70 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/SE 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered to numerous showers with storms during the afternoon and evening will continue through the week.

7am 71

8am 75

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 95

5pm 92

8pm 85

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 8:12 pm