Slow moving afternoon storms, Richard says it’s a pattern, not a rut

A light steering flow for storms today to the south and southwest combined with deep moisture and precipitable water values around 1.8-2.2 inches will lead to slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms. The main threats from storms will be localized flooding and gusty winds. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will extend into the evening hours before dissipating after sunset tonight.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 101-105 degrees. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Thursday: Patchy fog then scattered afternoon showers with thunderstorms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 70-90 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered to numerous slow moving showers and storms during the afternoon and evening will lead to temporary flooding.

7am 72

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 93

5pm 89

8pm 83

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 8:11 pm