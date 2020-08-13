Window rattling storms, street sweeping rain Richard has your afternoon outlook

Window rattling storms with street sweeping rain expected again today. Scattered showers and storms are forecast to develop along the Gulf coast sea breeze in the early afternoon and push inland, meeting the east coast sea breeze in the late afternoon just west of I-95. Overall storm motion will be very slow, dictated mainly by the sea breeze and outflow boundaries. Locally heavy rainfall with gusty winds from downbursts are the main threats from storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 102-105 degrees. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Thursday: Patchy fog with haze followed by scattered afternoon showers with thunderstorms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The unsettled pattern continues with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

7am 73

8am 77

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 89

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 8:10 pm