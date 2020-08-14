Wet end to the week, Richard is looking ahead to your weekend

The damp flow continues with scattered to numerous showers and storms this late this afternoon and early evening. Our water loaded air will support showers and storms along the Gulf Coast sea breeze front early this afternoon and meet with ongoing convection along the Atlantic sea breeze front pinned along the I-95 corridor by late afternoon/early evening hours. Merging of the sea breeze fronts will lead to a few strong possibly isolated severe storms again with strong wind potential of 40-60 mph along with locally heavy rainfall potential and localized flooding due to recent wet pattern, especially in urban areas. Storm motion towards the Northeast at 10-15 mph. This pattern continues this weekend.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 102-106 degrees. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Saturday: Patchy fog with haze early with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon . Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: A hazy start with patchy fog followed by scattered afternoon showers with thunderstorms. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 50-70 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SW/S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: The unsettled pattern continues early next week with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

7am 73

8am 76

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 94

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:53 am

Sunset: 8:09 pm