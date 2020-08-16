Looking for drier weather?

Another wet afternoon is expected today as storms track from the Gulf to the east coast. Look for a 50% chance of rain with most of it arriving by late afternoon and early evening. Most storms fade after 6 pm.

Highs touch 93 before clouding up with the rain.

Drier weather should show up Monday across southern Georgia. A weak front noses down into Georgia suppressing rain north of I-10.

Most locations south of Jacksonville will see little change to the weather pattern with afternoon storms. However it will be cooler at the coast in the upper 80s with NE afternoon breezes and this will focus any showers mainly from the St. Johns river and points westward over Duval, Clay and Putnam counties.

Daily high temperatures will be in the lower 90s through next week with increasing rain chances especially toward the end of the week as tropical moisture surges into Florida.