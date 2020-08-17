New work week, same weather pattern, Richard says grab an umbrella

Deep tropical moisture continues across most of NE FL. Wide range in amounts across the region, around 1.5 inches across inland SE GA an up to 2 inches or more across NE FL along the coast and St Johns River Basin. This set-up will allow for both sea breeze fronts to move inland in the light/variable steering flow above the surface. This will lead to isolated storms across SE GA and scattered to numerous storms across NE FL, between I-95 and US 301. Heavy rainfall potential due much slower and erratic storm motion. Localized flash flooding will be possible across urbanized areas of I-95 and US 301 this afternoon and early evening. Strong storms will be possible with 40-60 mph wind possible. Max temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s inland and near 90 at the coast with Heat Indices/Feels Like temps peaking once again near 105 degrees.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms, 40-60 percent. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 99-105 degrees. Wind NW/SE 5-10 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Tuesday: Patchy fog with light haze followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon . Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Afternoon showers with storms expected daily.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 86

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 8:06 pm