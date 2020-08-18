An earlier start to showers, storms Richard says locally heavy rainfall possible

A weak front will drift north today as the moist southwesterly flow moves in over the area from the Gulf. Numerous showers with thunderstorms will build across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Storms will strengthen during the afternoon with the potential for strong to isolated severe storms. Storm development will initially build near and along I-75 and progress east toward I-95 and the beaches before fading overnight. High temperatures for today will reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Feels like temperatures 101-105 degrees.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms, 70-80 percent. Showers with storms will start earlier today, first forming near and along I-75 and then moving east toward I-95 and the beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like 101-105 degrees. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Wednesday: Patchy fog followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Locally heavy rainfall possible each day, this could lead to area of temporary flooding.

7am 74

8am 77

10am 84

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 91

5pm 88

8pm 83

10pm 81

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm