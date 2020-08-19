Rumble, rattle and splash Richard is calling for an active afternoon with showers and storms

Today will continue the pattern of moist southwesterly flow with numerous afternoon and evening showers. Focal point will be the weak frontal boundary that lingers across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Thunderstorms can become strong and in some cases severe, with better chances along the sea breeze and along our beaches. Localized flooding is a potential threat today, due to the already rain saturated ground and slow moving storms, particularly for areas in SE Georgia. High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with lower temps in areas with early forming storms and cloud cover. Showers and storms will disperse in the late evening and overnight hours.

Today: A mild start will lead to cloudy skies with showers and storms, 70-80 percent. Showers with storms will form near and along I-75 and then moving northeast toward I-95 and the beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 80s along our beaches. Feels like 99-103 degrees. Wind SW/SE 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Thursday: Patchy fog followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Saturated ground cover and locally heavy rain could combine for isolated, temporary flooding.

7am 72

8am 76

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 89

3pm 92

5pm 89

8pm 82

10pm 80

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:03 pm