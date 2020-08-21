Isolated showers tonight with a wet weekend ahead

We’ve seen a pretty decent Friday with showers and storms focused to our west along the I-75 corridor, slowly moving east.

The tropical flow continues from the south to southwest and through the evening we can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms over NE FL with the potential for strong to marginally severe storms later this evening. The best chance for widespread coverage will remain west closer to I-75. A marginal risk of excessive rain has been placed over the Suwannee River valley. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches possible in those areas.

Overnight our temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for storms fading before midnight. winds will sit out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday will start off with some areas of patchy fog followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday will be very similar as the deep tropical moisture remains in place feeding our daily storms and keeping us in the upper 80s low 90s.

Heading into the workweek we’ll stay in a wet weather pattern.