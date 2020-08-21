Scattered showers with storms, Richard says some will get a soaking

The tropical flow continues from the south to southwest. Cooler air aloft will increase storm potential to harbor hail. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms over NE FL and SE GA with the potential for strong to marginally severe storms. The main impacts expected will be hail, strong downburst wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph and locally heavy rainfall. A marginal risk of excessive rain has been placed over the Suwannee River valley where rain begin early. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches in those areas. Light southerly winds less than 5 mph this morning will veer to the SW around 5 to 10 mph by the late morning hours across the area with the Atlantic sea breeze pinned near the coast east of I-95 where light south to SE winds around 5 to 10 mph will collide with a round of convection moving in from the Gulf during the late morning through midday hours and with storm development along and east of Highway 301 during the afternoon.

Today: A cloudy, damp start will lead to scattered showers and storms, 60-80 percent. Showers with strong to isolated severe storms will form inland and then move northeast toward highway 301, I-95 and the beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 80s along our beaches. Wind S/SW/ 10-15 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Saturday: Patchy fog followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, early evening. Morning lows in the 70s inland and along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 60-80 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday:

Looking ahead: Tropical rain possible Monday and Tuesday. Monitor the potential changes for what is currently Tropical Depression 13.

7am 72

8am 75

10am 81

11am 84

12pm 86

3pm 90

5pm 86

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:01 pm