2 storms in Louisiana in same year not unusual, but Marco & Laura in 72 hours would break record

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – About a week ago it was forecast that two large hurricanes would be entering the Gulf of Mexico about the same time. This scenario did not play out and those living along the northern Gulf Coast are thankful.

As on Monday morning, Tropical Storm Marco is a weak lopsided storm with wind shear playing a big role with it’s strength. Tropical Storm Laura is slightly stronger than Marco and is forecast to move into more favorable conditions once it’s in the Gulf over open waters.

Laura should turn northwestward Tuesday night in response to the break in the ridge, and the storm is expected to reach the northwestern Gulf coast Wednesday night.

Marco is forecast to make landfall along the Louisiana coast sometime late Monday or Tuesday.

Louisiana has had multiple #hurricane landfalls in the same calendar year 4 times on record (since 1851):



1860 (3)

1893 (2)

1985 (2)

2005 (3)



Shortest time between LA hurricane landfalls is ~17 days between Hurricane 4 and Hurricane 6 in 1860. #Laura #Marco pic.twitter.com/AjD6Mck7bz — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 23, 2020

If both Marco and Laura make landfall in Louisiana this week they’ll break a new record for the shortest time between landfalls in the state of Louisiana.

According to Philip Klotzbach from Colorado State University, the shortest time between hurricane landfalls along the Louisiana coast was back in 1860. Yes, I said 1860.

The time frame was roughly 17 days between Hurricane 4 and Hurricane 6. (Prior to 1950, hurricanes were not formally named.)

When looking at the time frame from the National Hurricane Center Marco and Laura are forecast to make landfall roughly two-three days.

There is also a possibility that Tropical Storm Marco will continue to weaken and skim the coast of Louisiana as it dissipates -- not making landfall at all.

If that plays out the record will stay at 17 days.