Waves of wet weather Richard says the onshore flow returns

Breezy and humid with waves of showers with isolated storms today. Locally heavy rainfall possible across inland southeast Georgia and along I-10 including the Suwannee River.

Today: A warm, humid start with scattered showers this morning. Showers with strong storms inland with slightly better chances across southeast Georgia and along the Suwannee River. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland with upper 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 10-20, gusts to 30 mph. Humid with patchy fog late as storms fade.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures, slight chance of afternoon showers, storms. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms possible, 20-40 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Drier days ahead. Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures with a slight chance of afternoon showers, storms.

7am 78

8am 80

10am 85

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 89

5pm 87

8pm 84

10pm 83

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 7:58 pm