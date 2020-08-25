Hot and humid, Richard says some areas will be near heat advisory levels

Warmer conditions with lower rain chances today. High pressure builds as Tropical Cyclone Laura tracks across the central Gulf of Mexico, pulling the tropical moisture across our GA zones. The onshore flow continues today as highs climb into the low to mid 90s inland to near 90 along beaches. The heat combined with the high humidity will create marginal heat advisory conditions as heat index values rise into the 105-109 range. Isolated inland areas may reach heat advisory criteria, of 108-112. A downward trend in rain chances today with limited thunderstorm development. East coast sea breeze will trigger showers and isolated t'storms. This convection will continue to spread inland with isolated to scattered showers with storms advancing westward toward I-75 through early evening under a weakening SE steering flow.

Today: Words for today: Hot, Humid, Sticky, Swampy. Slightly better chances for showers with storms across southeast Georgia and I-75. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures of 105 - 109 degrees, some inland areas may reach Heat Advisory levels. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Humid and warm with patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Showers with thunderstorms limited, 20-30 percent. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and mostly dry through Thursday. Showers with storms return Friday, this weekend.

7am 81

8am 83

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 7:57 pm