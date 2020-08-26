Hot and humid, Richard says some inland areas will be in the heat danger zone

Mostly clear skies with patchy to dense fog inland. Another hot day with partly cloudy skies. Mainly dry with limited chances for showers and thunderstorms. Showers with isolated storms possible inland over our southern zones and west of the Suwannee Valley along and west of I-75. Low to mid 90s west of US-17, the low to mid 90s along the I-95 corridor and around 90 at the beaches. Humidity combined with the hot temperatures will allow heat index values to rise into the 105 to 109 degree.Today: Hot and humid with an onshore flow. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with low 90s along our sandy shores. Feels like temperatures of 105 - 109 degrees. Wind ESE 10-15 mph. Humid and warm with patchy fog late.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of inland showers and storms, mainly across northeast Florida 20-40 percent. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland, low 90s along our beaches. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid conditions continue with afternoon, early evening showers and storms Thursday through the weekend.

7am 77

8am 80

10am 86

11am 89

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 7:56 pm