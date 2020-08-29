Deep tropical moisture fuels our stormy weather through the weekend

Happy Saturday!

A line of showers and thunderstorms developed off the Gulf Coast early this morning and continue to track east across SE GA and NE FL. These storms are producing brief periods of heavy and a few rumbles of thunder.

Our morning is off to a steamy start with sunrise temperatures in the mid 70s. By late morning, clouds begin to rapidly build. Showers and then storms will begin to pop around town. The best chances for showers and storms will be peaking between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Some of these storms will have very heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. Storm wind gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range, but not quite at severe levels. The clouds and afternoon rain will temper our heating a bit, only topping out around 89°. You have a 70% chance to get rained on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks even wetter, with an 80% chances for scattered showers and storms. These storms may start the day and then be “around” all day long. The heaviest of the storms will once again be mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. However, these storms may last well into the overnight hours. Clouds once again we will have the potential for very heavy downpours. There will be the possibility of 2 or more inches of rain for some, causing some localized flooding. Highs on Sunday will be around 90°.

Early next week, heavy storms will be possible on Monday and Tuesday, then we should briefly dry out going into the weekend.