Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off of the Southeastern US’ coastline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Fifteen at 5 p.m. on Monday afternoon. The system is located off of the Southeastern coastline of the U.S, east of the Carolinas.

TD 15 is about 190 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is moving to the northeast at 12 mph, away from the U.S. A motion toward the northeast or east-northeast is expected for the next few days.

Hurricane hunter aircraft flying through the system Monday afternoon found signs of slightly better organization and winds that qualified as tropical depression strength. The aircraft found the maximum sustained winds to be at 35 mph, with higher gusts of wind.

TD 15 is forecasted to become a Tropical Storm, at which time it would be named Nana.

The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Tuesday, but little, if any, additional strengthening is forecast Tuesday night or Wednesday.