Wet start to the week, Richard says umbrella weather continues

An unsettled weather pattern as our southwest flow continues. Heat and a saturated atmosphere will lead to elevated rain chances today.

Scattered to numerous showers with storms will develop late morning through this evening. Heavy rainfall is the main threat along with gusty winds and frequent lightning. Decreasing coverage after 4PM across northeast Florida while showers and storms push into southeast GA. This will lead to more coverage across northeast FL around 70%, southeast GA 50-60%. Highs today will again be held down by clouds ranging from the mid 80s to low 90s.

Today: Offshore flow continues with hot and humid conditions. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland with 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 99-103 degrees. Wind SW 5-15 mph. Showers will end during the late afternoon to early evening across northeast Florida, lingering through early evening for southeast Georgia.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, isolated storms. Increasing chance of showers and storms as the wind continues offshore, 40-70 percent. Highest chances will be in our southern zones. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Cloudy and warm overnight. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Wet start to the week with highest rain chances south of I-10. Shower, storms coverage will decrease toward the end of the week.

7am 73

8am 75

10am 84

11am 87

12pm 88

3pm 91

5pm 89

8pm 83

10pm 81

Sunrise: 7:03 am

Sunset: 7:50 pm