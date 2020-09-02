Sea breeze returns with locally heavy, slow moving storms

The Atlantic sea breeze is back bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Showers with storms will become numerous along our coastal zones and I-95 beginning around noon and then ramping up after 2pm. Widely scattered activity over our inland areas. Light steering winds will mean slow moving or stationary storms with localized areas of heavy rainfall and flooding. Temperatures will be hot with highs reaching the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 105 to 109F range this afternoon. Evening convection will fade after sunset with temperatures in the mid/upper 70s overnight.

Today: Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms along our coastal zones. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland with 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 105-109 degrees. Scattered showers with storms for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia along and near I-95 and the beaches, 40-60 percent, 20-40 percent for inland areas. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers with thunderstorms will develop along the east coast sea breeze. Showers and storms mainly along our coastal zones, 40-50 percent. A drier day for southeast Georgia, especially inland, 20-40 percent. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Cloudy and warm overnight. Wind S/SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: The heat and humidity continues as coverage for showers and storms decreases for the start of the holiday weekend. Storms return Sunday and Monday.

7am 76

8am 78

10am 86

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 7:04 am

Sunset: 7:47 pm