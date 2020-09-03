What’s developing in the tropics next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re monitoring several areas for the potential for developments over the next few days. We are nearing the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which is the middle of September.

We are moving into the part of the year when 75% of all tropical activity typically occurs after Aug. 28.

The first area is shown on the image above with an orange polygon, indicating a medium (40%) chance for it to develop. The NHC says the broad area of low pressure located over the eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development is possible early next week as the larger tropical wave located off of the coast of Africa passes to the north of the system on Sunday.

The next system is represented on the map above with a red polygon, indicating a high (70%) chance for it to develop. The tropical wave located off the coast of west Africa is merging with another disturbance located a couple of hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, resulting in an extensive area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Development of this system is likely to be slow during the next couple of days while it moves west- northwestward at about 15 mph, and a tropical depression is more likely to form early next week over the central tropical Atlantic where environmental conditions are forecast to be more favorable for development.

The last are to watch is indicated by the yellow polygon on the map above, indicating it has a low (20%) chance to develop. Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa over the weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to form from the wave, and some development of this low will be possible early next week while it moves generally westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

The next names on the list this year are Paulette, Rene, and Sally.

Here’s what happens if we have more storms than names on the list this year.