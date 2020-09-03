Working outside today, Richard says stay hydrated, take breaks

Hot and humid conditions with heat indices pushing 105-109. Heat related impacts will be possible.

Light wind remains in place across the region through the end of the weak with a drying trend building this weekend. Drier air will filter into SE GA today. Drier air will inhibit widespread storms convection across southeast Georgia. Not the case across northeast Florida as moist air will remains in place with locally heavy rain possible near and along I-95. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with local flooding with slow-moving storms.

Today: Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms along our coastal zones. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland with 80s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 105-109 degrees. Scattered showers with storms mainly across northeast Florida, 40-50 percent, as inland areas and southeast Georgia will see less storm coverage, 20-30 percent. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: A drier day across the viewing area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, storms, 20-40 percent for northeast Florida. Southeast Georgia will see 10-20 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like temperatures 106 to 110. Partly cloudy overnight with morning lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Limited showers with storms through Saturday. Slightly better chances along our southern zones. Northeast wind returns Sunday and Monday with cloudy skies at times and rounds of rain.

7am 75

8am 78

10am 87

11am 89

12pm 91

3pm 95

5pm 93

8pm 85

10pm 83

Sunrise: 7:05 am

Sunset: 7:46 pm