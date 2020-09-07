73ºF

Weather

Heat break with rain on the way

Showers in the easterly flow

Mark Collins, Meteorologist

Tags: weather
.
. (.)

The early morning starts out dry with a pause in the rain from last night. Only a few light showers possible before rain picks up a bit after mid morning. Look for a 60% chance of showers pushing ashore and moving west through the afternoon.

The best timing for rain will be early this afternoon over locations west of I-95. After leaving the beaches rain heads inland toward I-75 by evening. Later in the evening additional showers will pop up over coastal locations through the evening.

Clouds and easterly breezes around 10-15 temper temps in the mid 80 from tow to the coast. Areas west of highway 301 will see warmer upper 80s.

A font continues to move south of Jacksonville today keeping us in easterly flow. This will drag showers onshore from the Atlantic through most of the week.

A 50-60% chance of showers will be likely each day this week with highs staying below 90.

Two new tropical depressions in the far eastern Atlantic are no threat to us.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: