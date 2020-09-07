Heat break with rain on the way

The early morning starts out dry with a pause in the rain from last night. Only a few light showers possible before rain picks up a bit after mid morning. Look for a 60% chance of showers pushing ashore and moving west through the afternoon.

The best timing for rain will be early this afternoon over locations west of I-95. After leaving the beaches rain heads inland toward I-75 by evening. Later in the evening additional showers will pop up over coastal locations through the evening.

Clouds and easterly breezes around 10-15 temper temps in the mid 80 from tow to the coast. Areas west of highway 301 will see warmer upper 80s.

A font continues to move south of Jacksonville today keeping us in easterly flow. This will drag showers onshore from the Atlantic through most of the week.

A 50-60% chance of showers will be likely each day this week with highs staying below 90.

Two new tropical depressions in the far eastern Atlantic are no threat to us.