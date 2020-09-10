The unsettled pattern continues, Richards is tracking showers, storms

Scattered to numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue to shift inland this morning, continuing inland through this afternoon and then decreasing as the front fades tonight. Coastal showers will be possible late tonight and Friday morning. Showers with storms will push inland again tomorrow with widespread coverage as deep tropical moisture remains over the area Friday.
Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 50-80 percent. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Cloudy with areas of rain with showers and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 60-80 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/NE 5 to 15 mph.
Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms as coverage decreases this weekend. Rain chances will average 50-60 percent.
7am 74
8am 76
10am 82
11am 85
12pm 86
3pm 88
5pm 86
8pm 82
10pm 80
Sunrise: 7:09 am
Sunset: 7:38 pm