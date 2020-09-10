The unsettled pattern continues, Richards is tracking showers, storms

Scattered to numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue to shift inland this morning, continuing inland through this afternoon and then decreasing as the front fades tonight. Coastal showers will be possible late tonight and Friday morning. Showers with storms will push inland again tomorrow with widespread coverage as deep tropical moisture remains over the area Friday.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 50-80 percent. Wind ENE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Cloudy with areas of rain with showers and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 60-80 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/NE 5 to 15 mph.

Looking ahead: Scattered showers with storms as coverage decreases this weekend. Rain chances will average 50-60 percent.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 82

11am 85

12pm 86

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 82

10pm 80

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:38 pm