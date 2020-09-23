Coolest morning since mid-May? It’s possible Wednesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The nor’easter really notches down from what it once was, but advisories continue along area waterways and beaches, from a Coastal Flood Warning at times of high tides to Heavy Surf and Dangerous Rip Current Risk remain. Winds, clouds and rain chances fade though.

High tide flooding may last more than a week

The nor’easter winds have faded this will allow for a nice cool start to Wednesday morning. Sunrise temperatures, west and north of the downtown, will be in the low 60s with a few places in the upper 50s in Georgia!

Sweet!

Wednesday morning’s temperatures will be the lowest since May 15th when we did reach a morning low of 60°. Additionally, our average first morning in the fall with temperatures around 60° is October 3rd, so this coolness will be ahead of schedule.

Wednesday will be more sunny than partly cloudy, this will allow for a decent bounce back in our afternoon temperatures. With light easterly winds to 10 mph our afternoon high will be around 85°.

Then the heat, the humidity, battle back and bring us some showers, maybe a few thundershowers this weekend. Afternoon highs will flirt with 90° as the morning chill fades fast with sunrise temperatures through the weekend close to 70°,

Friday and Saturday will have the better chances of thundershowers, with those chances being highest in the mid-afternoon hours. Rain chances stay with us through early next week.