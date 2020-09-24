Flooded drinking wells pose health hazard

Flooding from the local nor’easter has left several coastal areas with standing water due to higher than normal tide and storm surge flooding.

It is important to check private wells to see if any bacteria may have seeped into the well head.

Some damage to private drinking wells is possible if wells have been flooded and it is best to have it tested for pollutants after the flood.

Several certified labs will test your water for bacteria and you may want to play it safe with boiling water or using bottled water until the results come back.

If the test reveals bacteria, the well and water system need to be disinfected with non-scent chlorine bleach.

UF/IFAS Extension office has tips on how to disinfect your well and the plumbing.