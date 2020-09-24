Partly cloudy and warmer, Richard says showers with storms return tomorrow

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

A dry air mass remains over the area leading to another rain free day. High clouds continue to stream across the area from the remnants of Beta. Showers will be possible late tonight over inland southeast Georgia as the remnants of Beta moves to our north. Temperatures return to normal with a shift to a more southerly flow. Highs today will be in the 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the sandy shores. Wind SE 1-15 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy with showers possible across southeast Georgia, 20 percent.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Overcast skies with increasing rain chances through the afternoon, early evening.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms possible Saturday with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, storms Sunday. Highs will remain above normal.

7am 64

8am 66

10am 78

11am 81

12pm 84

3pm 87

5pm 85

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:20 pm