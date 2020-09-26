Summer makes a comeback this weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re heading into a weekend that will feel a bit more like summer rather than fall...

We can expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with high climbing into the upper 80s across southeast Georgia and upper 80s low 90s across northeast Florida. We’ll see a chance for Isolated showers ( 20% ) south of the I-10 corridor along the coast. Any storms that do develop will fade after sunset.

Sunday will bring a better chance for showers. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, mostly cloudy skies, and rain chances (60%) increasing after lunch.

This wet weather pattern will continue Sunday through Tuesday as a series of frontal systems pass through southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

Come midweek fall will make a come back - YAY! Starting Wednesday and lasting through the weekend highs will sit in the low 80s upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.