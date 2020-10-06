Umbrella days with sunshine and warm sticky conditions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mini-nor’easter started on Saturday as clouds, moderate coastal winds and high tide flooding were all minor. So too was the rainfall as most areas saw misty to light showers fell throughout Sunday and Monday. Rainfall amounts were light, under half-inch. Yet, without a single ray of sunshine, the days felt more like winter.

Today (Tuesday) we will see a bounce-back as the nor’easter fades and some warmer, slightly drier air pushes overhead. Sounds great, trouble is, the atmosphere is unseasonably moist for this time of year and as such, sunshine will heat things up to the point of boiling over into afternoon and evening showers and thundershowers.

Today’s highs will be in the mid 80s, with feel-like temperatures around 90°. The chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms (mainly along I-95) will be around 60%, best chances for rain will be from 2-8 pm.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be similar days with mainly partly cloudy, warm, humid conditions. There will be about a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. Daytime highs will remain in the mid 80s, with afternoon feel-like temperatures in the low to mid 90s.

This weekend, depending on the evolution of Delta, including its intensity and where it makes landfall along the Louisiana Coast (again). There are indications that a deep plume of tropical moisture will once again drape down over Northeast Florida and Southeastern Georgia. There could be significant rainfall from this pattern (should it develop). How significant? We could see 2-3″ over a broad area between the two weekend days. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 80s. The chances of rain will be high, around 75% both days.