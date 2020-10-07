Warm, Wednesday Richard says above normal temperatures continue

A foggy start for coastal and inland areas will lead to a warm afternoon with a chance of showers and isolated storms mainly across northeast Florida. A stalled front, increasing moisture and afternoon heating will lead to isolated to scattered showers, storms this afternoon and evening and again Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be above normal for the remainder of the 7-day period. Expect patchy to areas of fog Tonight, especially in areas which receive heavier showers this afternoon and evening.

Today: Partly sunny to cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy, warm and dry across southeast Georgia. Rain chances, 20-40 percent for inland areas of northeast Florida. Temperatures in the 80s to near 90 inland with low to mid 80s along our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s to near 90s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: A warm workweek with showers increasing Friday and this weekend.

7am 72

8am 73

10am 79

11am 82

12pm 83

Sunset: 7:04 pm3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 77

Sunrise: 7:24 am

