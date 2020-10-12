Waterwise landscaping: Selecting the right plants provides beautiful yards & saves water

The water used from wells and utilities are connected to the lakes, springs and aquifers, and these resources are important to manage for future water needs and the benefit of natural ecosystems.

The success of your landscape needs to consider the water requirements and future growth.

Give your landscape time to mature and spread out. Often people don’t factor in tree growth and expansion which can lead to problems decades down the road with roots damaging driveways and trees overcrowding homes.

Instead, plan your garden over time and provide space between plants. Know which varieties grow best for the type of soil and sunlight requirements.

Be sure to choose the right plant for the right place.

Waterwise

The St. Johns River Water Management District has great recommendations to give you the best looking yard:

W - Water only when needed.

A - Ask for help and consider Florida resources to understand your landscape. Waterwise Database provides an interactive tool to discover appropriate plants with a custom printable yard guide.

T - Turn off irrigation controller. Automatic timers water too often leading to fungus, weeds and excessive costs.

E - Ease into changing your entire landscape. Save yourself money by testing a single species to see how well it adapts to your yard before mass planting it in a group.

R - Read instructions before applying chemicals and don’t overapply.

W - Watch the weather and allow Northeast Florida’s average annual rainfall of 54 inches to keep your plants hydrated.

I - Insects are good. Some nematodes benefit soil.

S - Save and reuse grass clippings. Oak leaves are perfect as a mulch replacing wood chips.

E - Enjoy your hard work.