Near record highs today, Cooler days to come

A cool morning with patchy fog inland, some areas may become locally dense. It is not Fall ya’ll. Near record highs under sunny skies today. An area of low pressure will move to our southeast this morning with a cold front moving into region from the northwest this evening. The front will stall across NE FL through Wednesday as high pressure builds to our north. Moisture although limited, could lead to a few showers possible along our beaches early Wednesday.

Today: Mostly sunny with near record highs. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, mid to upper 80s along our sandy shores. Record in Jacksonville for today is 89 degrees set in 2017. Wind NW 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Wednesday: Slightly cooler under partly cloudy skies. Light patchy fog with wake-up temperatures in the 60s inland, upper 60s to low 70 along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Cooler temperatures through the weekend. The strong onshore flow could lead to coastal and River flooding issues when combined with the Blue Moon and the King Tide....

7am 66

8am 68

10am 77

11am 82

12pm 84

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 77

10pm 75

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:57 pm