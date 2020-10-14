Warm Wednesday, Some may see a shower or two

Patchy to dense fog this morning across NE FL. A cold front will stall across the area today as high pressure builds to our north and then moves northeast this evening. This feature will be a focal point for isolated showers. Increasing onshore flow through the day with showers possible late today and overnight, especially near and along the beaches.

Shower possible along our beaches tomorrow as the tropical onshore flow will continues.

Temperatures remain above our seasonal averages through the end on the week.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated coastal showers possible, 10-20 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Cloudy with showers possible late today and overnight.

Thursday: Onshore flow continues with a slight chance of showers along our beaches, 20-30 percent. Patchy to dense fog with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing onshore flow this weekend with much cooler temperatures expected.

7am 70

8am 71

10am 76

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 77

10pm 75

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:56 pm