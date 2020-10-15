Partly cloudy and warm today, cool and breezy this weekend

Patchy to dense fog this morning for some inland areas. Dense fog advisory through 9 a.m.

The tropical onshore flow continues today with showers possible along the beaches and near I-95. A weak front will develop over the area as a cold front moves across the area Friday. Most of today and Friday will be dry, especially inland, but expect isolated showers and t’storms along the front, as it moves across eastern counties in during the afternoon hours.

Above normal temperatures today and Friday.

Dry, cool air moves in behind the front as the wind increases and turns onshore Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy with isolated coastal showers possible, 10-20 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along our beaches. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Cloudy with showers possible late today and overnight.

Friday: Patchy to dense fog with wake-up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s along our beaches. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Increasing onshore flow this weekend with much cooler temperatures expected.

7am 70

8am 71

10am 76

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 77

10pm 75

Sunrise: 7:28 am

Sunset: 6:56 pm