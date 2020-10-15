Summer time light pattern continues before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We expect patchy fog after 3-4 a.m. through 8-9 a.m. on Thursday morning as our temperatures get down to around 70°. After the patchy fog lifts, expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, climbing into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east around 10 mph, and that onshore flow introduces a 30% chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore, especially in the morning to around the lunch hour.

Friday may begin with patchy fog as well, but under mostly sunny skies we expect more record challenging heat during the afternoon. Expect to top out around 87° with a light northwesterly breeze.

Friday night a cold front pushes through, leaving us with slightly tumbling temperatures. We wake up on Saturday in the low 60s and only warm up into the mid 70s with gusty northeasterly winds between 15-20 mph.

Sunday (Game Day) we wake up cool, in the mid 60s and warm up into the low 80s.

Monday and Tuesday look similar to Sunday, but with an isolated chance for a coastal shower.