Damp evening with cloudy days ahead

A few drips is all that’s left tonight around town. We can’t call it dry but the evening showers have spaced apart where just an isolated shower is possible overnight.

Areas of rain will persist around St. Augustine to Palatka through the evening.

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight as we stay in the low 70s. Overnight winds will be just below 10 mph out of the northeast.

Don’t look for much movement Tuesday on the thermometer. The morning starts in the low to mid 70s, warming up into the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast, between 10-15 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph. Expect 60% chances to see coastal showers push onshore and make their way inland.

Wednesday looks similar, morning low 70s, warming up into the low 80s, mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers making their way onshore. Thursday and Friday follow the same pattern.

The winds fade slightly on Saturday, but otherwise the forecast looks the same. Finally the onshore flow fades and we could see a period of drier weather beginning Sunday and into next week.