Cloudy with showers, Richard says there is an end to this...pattern

A weak low pressure area will lift northward today with our continues onshore flow and 10 - 15 mph. Continued scattered showers and embedded storms this morning along the coastal counties.

Pushing inland this afternoon with showers and embedded storms spreading across highway 301 to I-75.

Showers will wind down for inland areas this evening while scattered coastal showers continue overnight.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Minor flooding during high tide. High risk of Rip Currents and rough surf, 3-5 ft along NE FL beaches.

Today: Scattered to numerous showers with isolated storms, 40-50 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Showers possible overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s inland, 70s along our beaches. Cloudy skies with east-northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier this weekend. Above average temperatures next week.

7am 71

8am 72

10am 77

11am 79

12pm 82

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 78

10pm 76

Sunrise: 7:34 am

Sunset: 6:48 pm