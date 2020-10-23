A little drier today Richard has his eyes and mind on the weekend

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS AND ROUGH SURF ALONG OUR BEACHES

Tropical flow continues with showers along the coastal areas this morning that will slide inland during the early afternoon hours. Atmosphere still unstable enough to produce a few isolated storms at times over inland areas during peak heating with downpours and gusty winds of 30-40 mph.

Slow weakening of onshore flow tonight will lead to lower rain chances overnight. Isolated showers along the coastal areas and mild overnight lows

This weekend a lighter onshore flow continues as weak high pressure builds to our northeast. Saturday, a weak cold front could produce a few showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Low chance for showers on Sunday with drier air moving in behind the frontal boundary.

Temperatures will be above normal with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Today: Partly sunny to partly cloudy with showers with isolated storms possible, 30-50 percent. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind E 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with showers possible along our beaches overnight.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms possible, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to 70s inland, 70s along our beaches. Partly cloudy skies with a weaker onshore flow at 10-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies with patchy fog overnight.

Looking ahead: Above average temperatures next week.

7am 70

8am 71

10am 76

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 75

10pm 73

Sunrise: 7:35 am

Sunset: 6:47 pm