Mild and slowly drying out over the weekend

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to some areas of patchy fog so please drive with caution. Visibility is below 1 mile in some locations across SE Georgia.

As we kick start our weekend we can expect a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to low 80s, 20%-30% chance for afternoon showers. Winds will sit out of the north northeast at 8-12 mph.

If you’re planning on heading to the beach this weekend keep in mind we have a high rip current risk in place with surf from 4-6 ft. Please pay attention to the flags posted on the beach and speak with your local lifeguard.

Overnight we’ll see a few lingering showers with lows dropping into the upper 60s low 70s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday we’re in for a drier day with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 80s and light winds out of the northeast.

We’ll continue this trend in the 80s with mostly sunny skies through a good portion of the 7 day stretch.