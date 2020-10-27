Coastal showers to start, inland downpours this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’re starting the day with a few coastal showers wandering northward through our area. Expect patchy fog to lift around 9a.m. After that expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to low 80s as winds will build out of the east between 10-15 mph.

Wednesday will be drier, breezy, and hot. Under partly sunny skies afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with breezy easterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Thursday we will see record-challenging heat in the upper 80s during the afternoon hours. Expect passing clouds and windy conditions- winds will be out of the south around 20 mph with gusts between 25-30 mph. A round of showers and storms will push through part of our area as a result of Hurricane Zeta passing well to the north of us, dragging a round of rain across the southeast. The best chance for rain is Thursday evening, between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

A cold front moves in and cools us down on Friday through the weekend. We wake up around 63° and only warm into the mild upper 70s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Halloween starts out chilly, in the upper 50s and low 60s. expect partly cloudy skies and mild mid 70s for the afternoon hours.

We set our clocks back an hour on Sunday - so you get an extra hour to enjoy the Fall temperatures this weekend. We wake up in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Chilly starts and mild afternoons in the 70s stick around for the beginning of next week.