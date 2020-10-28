The last warm night for a while

This is the warmest night we will have for quite some time but first we will have big summer heat tomorrow.

Skies will cloud up overnight and temperatures only drop into the mid to low 70s with balmy humidity.

Friday will be heating up into the upper 80s to low 90s with a swift southerly breeze. Showers will target inland Georgia and I-75 late in the afternoon while most of us will see a thin band of rain and some storms by evening time through midnight.

A front pushes by sending temps down into the 70 Friday and Saturday.

This weekend look for breezy NE conditions especially Saturday drawing in coastal showers and widespread clouds. Some isolated showers linger into Halloween night with a temp near 70.

Another front Sunday night ensures the cool weather lingers into next week.