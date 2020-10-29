Showers tonight replaced by a morning chill

Rain is pushing into the area tonight coming from the west and should move south and east of St. Augustine after 8 pm. Dry air will follow with a sharp cool down overnight. The cooler change may be welcome by some. Thursday was the hottest on this date after hitting 89, which was two degrees above the previous record set in 1984.

It may be cool enough for some to don sweaters Friday morning with temps in the upper 50s. Coastal areas start in the low 60s with sunny skies lasting all day.

Highs reach the low to mid 70s with some southern areas of Clay and Putnam nudging close to 80.

Saturday increasing clouds in the afternoon turn overcast with breezy NE winds and stray coastal showers mainly east of the St. Johns river.

The coolish start to this weekend sees a slightly mild warm up into Sunday reaching 80 by afternoon. A strong dry cold front Sunday night drops temps into the 60s for Monday afternoon.