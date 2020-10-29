Windy, with record breaking heat today- fast moving showers and a cool down tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today will be windy and hot. Expect southwesterly winds between 15-20 mph and record breaking heat hitting 90°. Our previous record for today is 87° from 1984. Zeta is racing past us well to the north of our area, but will drag a round of fast moving showers across our area this afternoon into the evening hours.

Tonight we will see a dramatic cool down into the upper 50s with clearing skies and southwest winds switching to northwest between 10-15 mph.

Fri-Yay starts out chilly, in the 50s and warms into the mild mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

We wake up around 60° on Halloween and warm into the mild upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy, with northeasterly winds between 10-20 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for showers.

Sunday we get and extra hour of sleep when we set our clocks back an hour for the time change. Sunday will be warmer and less breezy, with temperatures warming into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Another cool down arrives Monday morning, we wake up in the mid 50s and only make it into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy and temperatures sink down even further Monday night, into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be chilly and breezy, topping out in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.