Chilly start, sunny & crisp day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Waking up chilly this morning! temperatures have gotten down into the low 50s in our coolest inland areas and the low 60s along the beaches. Expect a sunny and crisp day with low humidity. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s after lunch and top out in the mild mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 7-12 mph.

A few clouds will move in this evening, winds will shift to be out of the northeast and temperatures will get down to around 60°.

We start out cool on Halloween and warm up into the mild upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect breezy northeasterly winds around 15 mph which will bring a few isolated coastal showers onshore.

Sunday starts out in the mid 60s and warms into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies, with an isolated chance for showers.

A cold front moves through Sunday night and turns us chilly again. Temperatures will be down into the low 50s early Monday morning.

Monday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly. Expect northeasterly winds around 15 mph and mid 60s for the afternoon.

When voting ends on Tuesday we will wake up the chilliest of the entire week, in the upper 40s. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm into the cool low 70s.