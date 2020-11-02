Sunny, cool and breezy, Richard says you’ll need your sunglasses and jackets

High pressure builds to our north with a drier, cooler air mass moving in. A cool start to the day with 40s to low 50s in SE GA, upper 40s-low 50s in NE

FL. Mostly clear skies and breezy with wind from the north-northeast at around 10-15 mph gusting to around 20-25 mph, mostly along the coast.

Flooding possible as the northeast flow combines with above normal tides along the Atlantic coast and St. Johns River basin during high tide.

Temperatures today will only warm to the low 60s in SE GA, mid- upper 60s in NE FL. Overnight, the high will slide east and wind will become calmer, allowing for the coldest temperatures of the fall so far.

Wake up temperatures Tuesday ranging from 35 to 40 degrees, with coastal GA in the mid 40s, inland NE FL 40 to 45 degrees with the beaches in the lower 50s.

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s inland and along our beaches. Wind NE 15-20, gust to 30 mph. Clear and chilly overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer. A great day for some open windows during the afternoon. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s across southeast Georgia, 40s to low 50s for northeast Florida. Clear skies with a weaker onshore flow, northeast 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s across southeast Georgia, 70s for northeast Florida. Mostly clear and cool overnight.

Coastal Flooding possible at time of high tide along the beaches, the ICW and the St. Johns River basin.

7am 51

8am 53

10am 58

11am 59

12pm 60

3pm 63

5pm 60

8pm 54

10pm 52

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 5:38 pm