Weather to vote for

Nobody can blame the weather for not voting November 2, with sunny skies and dry conditions across Florida and Georgia.

Just be sure to bring a jacket if you are voting first thing in the morning as temperatures will be the coldest since last April. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. when temperatures will be in the upper 30s over inland southern Georgia. Most areas across Duval county will be in the mid 40s. Conditions along the coast will be milder starting out in the mid 50s with an onshore easterly breeze Tuesday.

As the day wears on, sunny skies will warm most precincts into the mid 60s by before noon.

The weather on Election day will be optimal for walking or bike riding to your local polling place especially when temperatures reach the low 70s by afternoon.

Weather conditions are not much different compared to the last time our area went to vote during the 2016 presidential election, held on November 8, when we had an afternoon high of 74.

Elsewhere weather is unlikely to suppress voter turnout. The entire country is dealing with tranquil conditions with rain only predicted in the Pacific Northwest.