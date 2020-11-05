Mild but occasionally damp evening

On and off showers continue through the evening with less coverage after 10 pm tonight.

Pockets of rain pick up again Friday morning and continue passing by through the day.

Temperatures will be mild mostly in the 70s before reaching the mid 60s by sunrise.

Low temps tonight.

The easterly breeze freshens over 15 mph near the coast Friday and could ramp up over the weekend increasing rip currents in the cooler 73° water.

Expect a breezy weekend with increasing showers.

The moisture from what’s left of Tropical Depression Eta is expected to lift into Cuba Saturday and possibly South Florida Sunday.

Confidence remains low whether it has any potential for redevelopment and either way we will likely see windy and wetter conditions Sunday compared to Saturday across NEFLA.