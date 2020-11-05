Scattered showers today, pattern continues this weekend

Showers will move onshore this morning and continue through the day as high pressure remains to our northeast. A weak front will develop along our coastal waters which will provide a focal point for few showers over eastern counties through the day. Temperatures will trend a little above normal.

Looking ahead: High pressure to our north as the weak front remains along the east coast. The combination of the damp onshore flow and the front will lead to showers, isolated storms.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with showers, 20-30 percent. Highs in the mid 70s to low 8os across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight with showers.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers, 20-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, northeast wind 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Mild night under partly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: The potential for tropical moisture moving up from the south later in the weekend will provide more moisture for increasing rain and storm chances. Temperatures will trend above normal this period, with humidity returning to more summer like levels.

7am 63

8am 66

10am 70

11am 73

12pm 75

3pm 77

5pm 75

8pm 71

10pm 70

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm